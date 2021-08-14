Britain has reduced the cost of coronavirus tests for international travellers from Amber list nations such as India from 88 pounds to 68 pounds ($122 to $94), after many representations over the high charges of the mandatory testing.

Those who are returning from Green list countries or Amber list destinations such as India, if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, will now have to pay 20 pounds ($27) less per Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, according to a PTI report.

The coronavirus test must be taken on or before day two after the traveller arrives in England.

Those who have not had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and are returning from Amber list nations such as India will also see the price of the two tests they need fall from 170 pounds to 136 pounds ($235 to $188). The tests must be taken on days two and eight of their arrival from abroad.

The price reduction does not affect arrivals from Red list countries, or if they purchase a test from a private provider, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace provide COVID-19 tests for international travel, but unlike normal lateral flow tests (LFT) or PCR ones for people with symptoms, they are paid for.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced a "rapid internal review" of prices charged by government-approved companies after claims holidaymakers are being exploited over private testing.

“I've ordered my department to urgently review the list of private providers on gov.uk to ensure pricing is clearer and transparent," the minister said on Saturday.

"Any provider found to be misleading the public will be kicked off. Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety," he said.

Javid has also commissioned a wider review by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to address discrepancies in testing prices.

Since last weekend, India was moved from the Red List travel ban to Amber — which means travellers coming into the UK can self-isolate at their designated address on a compulsory passenger locator form instead of only at a government-mandated hotel at extra costs.

Meanwhile, India reported 38,667 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 3,21,56,493, and the daily positivity rate to 1,73 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

A decrease of 1,453 daily new cases has been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

With this, the daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days and the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.05 per cent.

The active cases have declined to 3,87,673 which comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 97.45 per cent.

