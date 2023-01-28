UK regional airline Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from and to the UK operated by Flybe have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled
British regional airline Flybe on Saturday ceased trading for the second time in three years, cancelling all flights and 276 workers made redundant.
