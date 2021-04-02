UK regulator found 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2021, 05:17 AM IST
It said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc
British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.
