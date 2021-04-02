UK regulator found 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

It said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc

British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

