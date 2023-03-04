UK regulator launches probe into LME nickel trading halt

UK regulator launches probe into LME nickel trading halt3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 12:26 AM IST
The world's largest and oldest metals market annulled all nickel trades in March last year after chaotic price action and suspended trading for the first time since 1988
A British financial watchdog on Friday launched its first ever investigation of a UK exchange for possible misconduct after the London Metal Exchange's decision last year to halt nickel trading.
