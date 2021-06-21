Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK reopening: Covid data looking good for lifting curbs, says Johnson

UK reopening: Covid data looking good for lifting curbs, says Johnson

Premium
A file photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
1 min read . 05:27 PM IST Tim Ross,Kitty Donaldson, Bloomberg

UK Prime Minister Johnson warned that foreign travel is likely to continue to be disrupted this year, with delays and complications for travelers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is on course to be able to lift coronavirus restrictions as planned on July 19, despite the spread of the delta variant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is on course to be able to lift coronavirus restrictions as planned on July 19, despite the spread of the delta variant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

But Johnson also warned that foreign travel is likely to continue to be disrupted this year, with delays and complications for travelers.

Officials will be studying pandemic data and vaccination rates in the UK and overseas as they weigh up lifting restrictions in the days and weeks ahead, he said.

The spread of the delta variant has already forced the government to delay the fourth and final stage of its plan to ease pandemic rules in England, which was due to take effect on June 21. Johnson pushed the date back by a month to July 19.

Speaking to a television crew, Johnson said “looking at where we are" and the effectiveness of vaccines against all the known variants, “I think it’s looking good for July 19 to be that terminus point."

He confirmed ministers will be looking at whether to ease the requirement for travelers to quarantine on return to England if they’ve been fully vaccinated.

“We will certainly be looking at that but I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel," Johnson said. “There will be hassles, there will be delays, I’m afraid, because the priority has got to be keeping the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!