The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

