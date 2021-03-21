1 min read.Updated: 21 Mar 2021, 10:12 PM ISTReuters
The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.