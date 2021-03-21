UK reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October

UK reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period
The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.
The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.
The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.
The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.