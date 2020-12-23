OPEN APP
UK reports 39,237 new virus cases, highest ever
A coronavirus warning sign in Covent Garden in London, U.K. (Bloomberg)
UK reports 39,237 new virus cases, highest ever

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 11:15 PM IST Bloomberg

Nearly 40,000 new cases of the virus were reported in UK on Wednesday, and 744 new deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test, the highest since the end of April

The U.K. reported the most new cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began as it sent more areas of the country into its toughest level of virus restrictions.

Nearly 40,000 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, and 744 new deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test, the highest since the end of April.

“The rapid rise in cases is hugely worrying," Dr. Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, said in a emailed statement, warning that each new case is a someone who could become seriously unwell.

Earlier on Wednesday the U.K. government said more areas of England will enter its tier 4 virus restrictions, and said they had found new cases of a second type of a more infectious Covid-19 strain.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

