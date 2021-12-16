UK reports another daily record Covid cases1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 10:04 PM IST
The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths
The British government on Thursday reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases, a second consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.
The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to almost 147,000.
