Home / News / World /  UK reports another daily record Covid cases

UK reports another daily record Covid cases

A person gets tested at a Cobid-19 testing tent 
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST AFP

The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths

The British government on Thursday reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases, a second consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.

The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to almost 147,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

