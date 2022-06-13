UK reports back-to-back declines in GDP, first time since start of pandemic

Official numbers released on June 13 showed that Britain's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) unexpectedly dropped in April, raising fears of a dramatic slowdown just three days before the Bank of England reveals the amount of its latest interest rate response to the spike in inflation. The economy shrank by 0.3 percent in April after falling by 0.1 percent in March, the first back-to-back declines since the coronavirus pandemic began in April and March 2020.

