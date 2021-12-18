OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  UK reports leap of 10,000 confirmed Omicron coronavirus cases
Cases in the United Kingdom of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped sharply in the latest daily figures provided by British health authorities on Saturday.

Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 as of 1800 GMT on Dec. 17, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said.

 

