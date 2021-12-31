UK reports record high 189,846 Covid-19 cases on Friday1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 09:49 PM IST
- Friday's data also showed 12,395 patients who were infected with the virus in hospital in England , up from 11,542 on Thursday.
LONDON : Britain reported a record high 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from 189,213 the previous day.
Friday's data also showed 12,395 patients in hospital in England with COVID-19, up from 11,542 on Thursday.
There were 203 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test. This was not directly comparable with the 332 reported on Thursday, which included a backlog from the preceding days.
