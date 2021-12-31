OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  UK reports record high 189,846 Covid-19 cases on Friday
LONDON : Britain reported a record high 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from 189,213 the previous day.

Friday's data also showed 12,395 patients in hospital in England with COVID-19, up from 11,542 on Thursday.

There were 203 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test. This was not directly comparable with the 332 reported on Thursday, which included a backlog from the preceding days. 

