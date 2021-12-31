Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  UK reports record high 189,846 Covid-19 cases on Friday

UK reports record high 189,846 Covid-19 cases on Friday

A woman wearing a protective face shield, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stands outside the Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain December 31, 2021. REUTERS/May James
1 min read . 09:49 PM IST Reuters

  • Friday's data also showed 12,395 patients who were infected with the virus in hospital in England , up from 11,542 on Thursday.

LONDON : Britain reported a record high 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from 189,213 the previous day.

Friday's data also showed 12,395 patients in hospital in England with COVID-19, up from 11,542 on Thursday.

There were 203 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test. This was not directly comparable with the 332 reported on Thursday, which included a backlog from the preceding days. 

