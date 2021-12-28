Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  UK reports record over 1.29 lakh new Covid cases

UK reports record over 1.29 lakh new Covid cases

Covid cases rising in UK
1 min read . 11:02 PM IST Reuters

  • The previous record high of daily infections was 122,186 on December 24

Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday.

The previous record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24.

The cases data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holiday period. 

