Britain on Tuesday reported zero daily deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since March 2020, according to government data, despite fears over a possible third wave of infections.

The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country had entered its first lockdown.

The figure on Tuesday relates to how many deaths have been reported and it comes after a national holiday on Monday - a factor which has in the past skewed the data.

Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,782 and is the fifth-highest in the world, as per John Hopkins University data.

The UK has had 4.49 million cases in total.

The British government data showed 3,165 new cases of the virus, broadly flat on the previous day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.