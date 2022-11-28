How will Rishi Sunak's immigration policy impact Indians, here's an expert take

The immigration situation in the UK is becoming a tough nut to crack for Rishi Sunak. On one hand, new data shows the net migration in the country rose to an estimated record of 504,000 in the year to June, while businesses are lobbying for more visas for overseas workers owing to the acute labour shortage in the country. As more developments come it would be interesting to see how the visa situation shapes up and how it can affect foreign students and people on work visas.

