UK: Russia likely to step up Ukraine civilian target attacks

Damaged houses are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 17, 2022

2 min read . 05:02 PM IST

Jon Gambrell, AP

Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said on Sunday, while the British Defence Ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.