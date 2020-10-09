UK's Rishi Sunak to announce job support plan for lockdown areas

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will announce a new job support plan to help businesses forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions that are likely to be imposed within days.

“The chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the job support scheme later today that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months," the Treasury said in a statement.

The plans are likely to include paying two-thirds of the wages of workers in companies affected by new rules, which could involve shutting bars and restaurants in coronavirus hot spots in England.

The announcement comes amid growing fears over the strength of the U.K.’s rebound and the prospects of a spike in unemployment later this year.

On Friday, a report showed the U.K.’s economic recovery slowed dramatically in August -- a month where virus restrictions were at their lowest and government support for the hospitality industry peaked.

Sunak’s original furlough program for paying wages of jobs on pause expires at the end of October. Economists have warned of a wave of unemployment coming in the months ahead.

But surging infection rates are forcing the government to redraw limits on social activity, with the hospitality sector again facing a hit. The government reported 17,540 new cases in daily data on Thursday, up from 14,162.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s team is expected to announce further restrictions next week. Measures under discussion include closing pubs and restaurants in some parts of England where the virus is most prevalent.

