Finance minister Rishi Sunak will next week make an announcement on the government's job support schemes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"You'll be hearing more about what we're going to do to support people next week from the chancellor Rishi Sunak," he told LBC radio, responding to a question about what will happen when an existing furlough scheme ends later this year.

