UK's Rishi Sunak to make announcement on jobs support next week
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

UK's Rishi Sunak to make announcement on jobs support next week

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Reuters

  • New job scheme after the existing scheme ends
  • Many new things to come, says PM Boris Johnson

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will next week make an announcement on the government's job support schemes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will next week make an announcement on the government's job support schemes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"You'll be hearing more about what we're going to do to support people next week from the chancellor Rishi Sunak," he told LBC radio, responding to a question about what will happen when an existing furlough scheme ends later this year.

"You'll be hearing more about what we're going to do to support people next week from the chancellor Rishi Sunak," he told LBC radio, responding to a question about what will happen when an existing furlough scheme ends later this year.

