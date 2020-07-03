UK's Rishi Sunak to make announcement on jobs support next week

UK's Rishi Sunak to make announcement on jobs support next week1 min read . 02:28 PM IST
- New job scheme after the existing scheme ends
- Many new things to come, says PM Boris Johnson
Finance minister Rishi Sunak will next week make an announcement on the government's job support schemes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
"You'll be hearing more about what we're going to do to support people next week from the chancellor Rishi Sunak," he told LBC radio, responding to a question about what will happen when an existing furlough scheme ends later this year.
