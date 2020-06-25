UK's Royal Mail to slash 2,000 management jobs in pandemic cost-cutting

Unemployment in the U.K. has not spiked as high as in some other countries, notably the United States, largely because of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. It has been paying up to 80% of the salaries of workers retained, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,125) a month. Some 1.1 million employers so far have taken advantage of the scheme to furlough 9.2 million people.