UK average weekly earnings in July to September 2022 excluding bonuses rose 5.7% from a year ago, the most since August 2021, according to the figures released by Office for National Statistics, as companies added workers. That was stronger than the 5.5% pace economists had expected. But wages are rising by far less than inflation which is expected to have hit 10.7% in data due on Wednesday.

Average regular pay growth for the private sector was 6.6% in July to September 2022, and 2.2% for the public sector. “Outside of the height of the coronavirus pandemic period, this is the largest growth seen for the private sector and the largest difference between the private sector and public sector," the UK government said.

But in real terms (adjusted for inflation) over the year, total pay fell by 2.6% and regular pay fell by 2.7%, due to high inflation. “This is slightly smaller than the record fall in real regular pay we saw in April to June 2022 (3.0%), but remains among the largest falls in growth since comparable records began in 2001," the UK government said.

Here are key points about UK jobs market,, according to latest data:

Including bonuses, wages rose by 6.0%, compared with the poll forecast of 5.9%

The unemployment rate for July to September 2022 decreased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 3.6%.

In August to October 2022, the number of vacancies fell by 46,000 on the quarter to 1,225,000.

Despite four consecutive quarterly falls, the number of vacancies remain at historically high levels as increasing number of businesses are now reporting holding back recruitment because of economic pressures

The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.5%, largely unchanged compared with the previous three-month period and 1.1 percentage points lower than before the pandemic (December 2019 to February 2020)

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt set to raise taxes and cut spending on Thursday to fix the public finances, potentially deepening an expected recession

The number of job vacancies in the August-to-October period fell to 1.23 million, its lowest since late 2021 but still high by historical standards, underscoring the problems facing many employers struggling to fill their empty roles. (With Agency Inputs)