UK salaries rise at fastest pace in a year but…

UK average weekly earnings in July to September 2022 excluding bonuses rose 5.7% from a year ago, the most since August 2021, according to the figures released by Office for National Statistics, as companies added workers. That was stronger than the 5.5% pace economists had expected. But wages are rising by far less than inflation which is expected to have hit 10.7% in data due on Wednesday.

