UK sanctions Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

- Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC 'in its entirety'
The UK government on Monday slapped sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of new restrictions on Tehran for alleged human rights violations.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety".
