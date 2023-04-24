Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  UK sanctions Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

UK sanctions Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST AFP
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

  • Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC 'in its entirety'

The UK government on Monday slapped sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of new restrictions on Tehran for alleged human rights violations.

The UK government on Monday slapped sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of new restrictions on Tehran for alleged human rights violations.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety".

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.