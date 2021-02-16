UK says businesses can seek vaccination proof from customers

UK says businesses can seek vaccination proof from customers1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 03:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out a 'road map' on Feb. 22 for easing the country’s coronavirus restrictions, with more than 15 million people in the UK having now received a first vaccine dose
Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that while the UK has no plan to roll out vaccine passports for domestic use, companies can choose to demand proof of inoculation from customers as the economy opens up.
“It’s up to businesses what they do," Zahawi told the BBC on Tuesday. “It’s much better you look at rapid testing, combined with a national vaccination program" to safely open up venues, he said.
At a press conference on Monday, Johnson indicated he is opposed to vaccine passports for use domestically, but said other nations may demand them for international travel.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
