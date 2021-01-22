UK says coronavirus may no longer be spreading exponentially

UK says coronavirus may no longer be spreading exponentially1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 07:47 PM IST
The official estimate of the 'R rate' -- which measures how many people each infected person passes the virus on to -- fell to between 0.8 and 1
The coronavirus pandemic may no longer be spreading exponentially in the UK, according to government data suggesting the country’s third lockdown is working.
The official estimate of the “R rate" -- which measures how many people each infected person passes the virus on to -- fell to between 0.8 and 1, the results released on Friday showed. When R is above 1 the virus spreads exponentially.
The data will provide some welcome news to Boris Johnson’s government, which was forced to put the country into another lockdown at the start of January after a highly infectious new strain of the disease took hold.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
