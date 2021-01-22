UK says coronavirus may no longer be spreading exponentially

The official estimate of the 'R rate' -- which measures how many people each infected person passes the virus on to -- fell to between 0.8 and 1

The coronavirus pandemic may no longer be spreading exponentially in the UK, according to government data suggesting the country’s third lockdown is working.

The data will provide some welcome news to Boris Johnson’s government, which was forced to put the country into another lockdown at the start of January after a highly infectious new strain of the disease took hold.

