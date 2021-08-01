Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >UK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman

UK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman

The Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime that was attacked off Oman coast as seen in Cape Town, South Africa. (File photo)
1 min read . 10:02 PM IST Reuters

We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran, said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Britain on Sunday said it believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29 that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and said it was working with partners on a "concerted response".

"The UK condemns the unlawful and callous attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, which killed a British and a Romanian National," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran."

He said British assessments had concluded it was "highly likely" that Iran attacked the tanker using one or more drones.

"The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

