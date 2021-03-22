Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK says it’s developing fast test for covid-19 variants

UK says it’s developing fast test for covid-19 variants

The technology could be deployed to track the variants of most concern, even as new mutations are identified, the ministry said.
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Bloomberg

The ‘genotype assay test’ would halve the time it takes to identify the variants and could be used in addition to standard testing to find cases more quickly, the U.K. government’s health ministry said

The U.K. government is developing new testing technology that would identify whether positive Covid-19 test samples contain variants of concern, and provide more rapid results.

The U.K. government is developing new testing technology that would identify whether positive Covid-19 test samples contain variants of concern, and provide more rapid results.

The “genotype assay test" would halve the time it takes to identify the variants and could be used in addition to standard testing to find cases more quickly, the U.K. government’s health ministry said in a statement Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The “genotype assay test" would halve the time it takes to identify the variants and could be used in addition to standard testing to find cases more quickly, the U.K. government’s health ministry said in a statement Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The government’s road map to easing lockdown restrictions calls for controlling the new strains. Once the variant cases are identified, surge testing, enhanced contact tracing and other actions can then be taken to suppress the spread.

“The progress made so far developing these new genotype assays is very encouraging and I am confident we will see positive outcomes from piloting this technology," Health Minister Lord Bethell said. “Using this test to identify known variant of concern cases has the potential to accelerate our knowledge and understanding of variants of concern and halt their spread across the country."

The technology could be deployed to track the variants of most concern, even as new mutations are identified, the ministry said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.