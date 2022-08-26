UK Scale-up visa: Check benefits, eligibility and application details

What are the benefits of the Scale-up visa?

The Scale-up visa is mainly a “fast-track" immigration route that does not require the time, expense and responsibility of obtaining a sponsor licence to invite someone to the country. Earlier this year the Home Office hinted about the Scale-up visa in its policy paper, stating, “in Spring 2022 we will also introduce a new, unsponsored points-based route to attract the brightest and best to the UK, with a particular emphasis placed on the very high skilled and academically elite."