British Council's cheat sheet to top 5 scholarship options

UK scholarships for Indian students: British Council's cheat sheet to top 5 financial aid options
The UK offers scholarships to Indian students through initiatives like GREAT Scholarships, British Council Women in STEM Scholarships, Commonwealth Scholarships, and Chevening Scholarships. Loans without collateral are also available for students based on academic merit and university reputation.
The United Kingdom is known for its unparalleled academic excellence and the quality of education delivered by its prestigious institutions including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College and many others. Even though many students wish to complete their studies in the UK, they struggle to understand where to get financial aid and scholarships from. Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, shares full guide with Mint.