British Council's cheat sheet to top 5 scholarship options

The United Kingdom is known for its unparalleled academic excellence and the quality of education delivered by its prestigious institutions including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College and many others. Even though many students wish to complete their studies in the UK, they struggle to understand where to get financial aid and scholarships from. Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, shares full guide with Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What financial aid or scholarships are available for Indian students looking to study in the UK? The UK offers a range of financial aid and scholarships to support Indian and international students pursuing their studies in the country. Through these scholarships the UK provides students with opportunities that spark brighter futures and global careers. In the last three years, British Council has disbursed scholarships worth over GBP six million to Indian students Some of the prominent scholarships and collaborative initiatives available for Indian students include:

GREAT Scholarships British Council, in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign, offers GREAT Scholarships to international students to pursue postgraduate studies. This year, 25 UK universities are offering 26 postgraduate scholarships to Indian students, across a variety of subjects like Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology Design, Humanities, Dance and more. Each GREAT scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 that will be paid towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. For this academic year, applications are still open for students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

British Council Women in STEM Scholarships These fully funded scholarships aim to enhance opportunities for girls and women looking to study postgraduate courses in the field of STEM in the UK. This year, five UK universities have collaborated with the British Council to offer 25 scholarships to women from South Asia with the goal of promoting greater female involvement in STEM. These scholarships cover tuition fees, stipends, travel expenses, visa fees, health coverage, specialised support for mothers, and English language assistance. For this academic year, applications are presently open for student to apply for the scholarship.

Commonwealth Scholarships Commonwealth Scholarships are funded by the UK government and aim to support students from Commonwealth countries, including India, for postgraduate studies in the UK. These scholarships cover tuition fees, living expenses, and other allowances such as travel costs. They are awarded based on academic merit and the potential to contribute to the development of the applicant& home country.

Chevening Scholarships Chevening Scholarships, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), are prestigious awards granted to outstanding individuals with leadership potential from around the world, including India. These cover the cost of tuition fees, living expenses, and other allowances for one year of study in the UK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Loans without requiring collateral Lastly, many students can obtain loans without requiring collateral, based on their academic merit and the reputation of the course and university they have been admitted to. This would be a great route for those who are not successful or have missed the opportunity to apply for the above scholarships/ loans.

