UK sees massive anti-immigration protest, Elon Musk joins, ‘Stand Up to Racism’ counters: 'Fight back or die' | 5 points

More than 100,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday (September 13), carrying flags of England and Britain and clashing with police in one of the UK's biggest right-wing demonstrations of modern times.

According to Reuters, anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson organised "Unite the Kingdom" march to Whitehall, the London district where the prime minister and government departments reside. It was attended by around 110,000 people, London's Metropolitan Police were quoted as saying.

Robinson's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He describes himself as a journalist exposing state wrongdoing. Britain's biggest anti-immigrant political party, Reform UK, which topped opinion polls in recent months, has kept its distance from Robinson, who has several criminal convictions.

A counter-protest by "Stand Up To Racism" — gathered at the other end of Whitehall, the main route to Parliament — was attended by around 5,000.

The police appeared to be taken by surprise by the size of the turnout, describing the rally as "too big to fit into Whitehall."

Police trying to prevent protesters veering from the route faced "unacceptable violence," the force said, describing officers being kicked and punched and facing hurled bottles, flares and other projectiles.

Here's all you need to know about London protests: 1. 25 arrested: Police said 26 officers were injured, including four seriously. Arrests totalled 25, which the force said was "just the start."

"We are identifying those who were involved in the disorder and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.

2. Call for change of UK govt: In a video link to the rally, US billionaire Elon Musk called for a change of government in Britain. He said the British public were scared to exercise their free speech.

Elon Musk has intervened in British politics to support Robinson and other far-right figures. "Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment," Robinson said in an address to supporters, saying they had shown “a tidal wave of patriotism.”

3. What triggered anti-immigration protest? There are several reasons. One is the "dominant political issue" of immigration in Britain, which eclipses concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims.

Ritchie, 28, who only gave his first name, claimed Britain was seeing "an invasion" of asylum seekers arriving annually on small boats across the Channel.

During the rally, many references were made to Charlie Kirk, the slain right-wing American activist and ally of Donald Trump. "This one is for you Charlie Kirk," Robinson said.

4. Elon Musk joins rally: Speakers at Robinson's event included tech billionare Elon Musk, who joined via video-link, French far-right politician Eric Zemmour and Petr Bystron of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"You're in a fundamental situation here," Musk told the crowd, claiming "the left is the party of murder and celebrating murder". "Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die."

5. Counter protest: At the anti-racism rally, veteran Labour lawmaker Diane Abbott accused Robinson and his allies of spreading "nonsense" and "dangerous" lies that asylum seekers were a threat.

"We need to be in solidarity with asylum seekers, and we need to show that we are united," she told Sky News.

At the counter-protest, Ben Hetchin, a teacher, said: "The idea of hate is dividing us and I think the more that we welcome people the stronger we are as a country."