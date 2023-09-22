UK set to clear $69 billion Microsoft-Activision deal after revamp1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:03 PM IST
UK regulators give preliminary approval to Microsoft-Activision deal after addressing previous concerns.
British authorities might soon clear the world's biggest ever gaming deal following edits that “substantially address previous concerns". Competition regulators gave preliminary approval to the restructured Microsoft-Activision deal on Friday – nearly a year after it was blocked amid concerns about stifling competition. The Competition and Markets Authority is now getting feedback from “interested parties" before making a final decision.