UK sets to end use of Huawei technology in 5G network: Reports

The United Kingdom is expected to end the use of Huawei technology in its 5G network as soon as this year due to security concerns, according to UK media.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for a major policy change after Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is believed to have reassessed the risk posed by the Chinese company, Guardian reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for a major policy change after Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is believed to have reassessed the risk posed by the Chinese company, Guardian reported.

In January this year, Johnson allowed Huwaei to play a limited role in UK's 5G network.

The report comes in the backdrop of US designating Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus.

A report by GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre has decided the US sanctions barring Huawei from using technology relying on American intellectual property has had a severe impact on the company, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said officials are crafting proposals to prevent new Huawei equipment being installed in the 5G network in as little as six months.

The prime minister's decision to allow Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G network has caused tension between London and Washington DC in recent months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.