UK shuts down to bid farewell to the Queen

Today, on September 19, Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with Prince Philip in St. George's Chapel. Her parents were also buried in the tiny chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. After four days, the official lying-in-state period has come to a close. Tens of thousands of people lined up to pass the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.World leaders from across the globe will bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth at the state funeral of inimitable pageantry. The funeral will begin at 11 am (London Time). According to Indian Standard Time, it will be 4:30 pm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}