British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warmly embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine in its ongoing battle against Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared visibly emotional during his conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, just one day after his tense exchange with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Key things to know about Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting

1)Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his unwavering support during their meeting in London, calling it a "meaningful and warm" discussion.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A meaningful and warm meeting with Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. During our talks, we discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and all of Europe, coordination with partners, concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's position, and ending the war with a just peace, along with robust security guarantees."

Watch: Ukraine President Zelenskyy gets emotional during UK meeting

2)The two leaders met just before a crucial summit of European leaders in London, where they discussed Europe’s role in defending Ukraine and safeguarding regional security if the US withdraws its backing. "And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom," he said. "We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take," AP quoted Starmer.

Ukraine and the UK signed a loan agreement 3)As part of the meeting, Ukraine and the UK signed a loan agreement to boost Ukraine's defence capabilities.

4)This loan will enhance Ukraine's defence capabilities and be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets.

5)On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would use a new £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) loan from the United Kingdom to manufacture weapons in Ukraine."The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine," Zelensky said on X.

The meeting comes the day after an extraordinary diplomatic meltdown, during which Trump and Vice President JD Vance blasted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on live television for not being grateful enough for US support.

Sunday's summit is also expected to address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation amid fears about whether the US will continue to support Ukraine or NATO.

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles III on Sunday before the meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.