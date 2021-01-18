OPEN APP
A researcher at Aalborg University uses a pipette device to screen and analyze all positive Danish coronavirus samples for the virus variant cluster B117 from the United Kingdom. (AFP)
UK steps up mass vaccination drive, 140 people inoculated per minute on average, says minister

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 01:19 PM IST Agencies

  • UK Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that the 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month

The United Kingdom has stepped up its mass coronavirus vaccination programme this week, offering shots to millions of more people, as the country shuts its borders to anyone who hasn't tested negative.

The UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute against the novel coronavirus on average, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

A researcher at Aalborg University uses a pipette device to screen and analyze all positive Danish coronavirus samples for the virus variant cluster B117 from the United Kingdom.

"It is going well, we're vaccinating on average 140 people, that's first jab, literally a minute. That's the average so some areas are doing better," news agency Reuters quoted Zahawi as saying.

"You'll see that improve as we open more of the large vaccination centres, 17 in total by this week and 50 by the end of the month."

"Today, in some areas where they've done the majority of their over 80s, letters are going out to the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable," he said.

He said the 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month.

The Britain government aims to offer the vaccine to all UK adults by September, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday. So far, over 4.3 million people have received their first dose, as per Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

Meanwhile, ministers will close travel corridors with other countries from Monday, meaning that all visitors from overseas will require a negative test result within 72 hours of travel to enter Britain. Health officials will step up checks to make sure they self-isolate at home for the next 10 days.

