UK student visa: New policy changes will hardly affect international students, British Council explains why
The UK introduced new visa rules affecting international students, particularly postgraduate research programmes, limiting dependents' entry. British Council experts suggest the impact is minimal due to short programme durations and alternative visa routes available.
The United Kingdom introduced massive changes in the visa rules, including student visas, which left everyone guessing how it would impact the immigrants. Though many have opined ‘it is a wait and watch’ situation, experts from the British Council said ‘impact of this change is comparatively limited’. Here's all you need to know.