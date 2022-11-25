UK study dreams may turn sour, Rishi Sunak mulling stricter laws1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:07 PM IST
The influx of international students is a huge contributor to the net migration rise in the UK
The influx of international students is a huge contributor to the net migration rise in the UK
Getting admission to UK universities might get tougher for foreign students as Rishi Sunak government is planning for strong measures to bring down the net migration from a record level. As per reports, the UK government might even consider putting a ban on foreign students, except those who are accepted by the top universities.