UK study finds cellular immunity in non-hospitalised Covid cases at 6 months

NEW DELHI: Yet another scientific research has indicated that covid-19 infection provides a short-term immunity against the disease. The latest research from the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium (UK-CIC), Public Health England and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust indicated that a robust cellular (T cell) immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is likely to be present within most adults six months after primary infection. The study is yet to be peer reviewed.

As part of UK-CIC, researchers from the University of Birmingham, Public Health England, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and NIHR Manchester Clinical Research Facility collected serum and blood samples from a cohort of more than 2,000 clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers including 100 individuals who tested sero-positive for SARS-CoV-2 in March/April 2020 with an average age of 41 years (range 22–65 years). Among those studied, about 23 were men and 77 were women.

All 100 individuals experienced either mild/moderate symptoms or were asymptomatic and none were hospitalised for covid-19. The study of 100 individuals is one of the largest in the world to date in this field, the researchers have claimed.

“T cell responses were present in all individuals at six months after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The cellular immune response was directed against a range of proteins from the virus, including the Spike protein that is being used in most vaccine studies," UK CIC said in a statement. “However, comparable immunity was present against additional proteins, such as nucleoprotein, which suggests that these may be of value for incorporation in future vaccine protocols. This indicates that a robust cellular memory against the virus persists for at least six months," it said.

Antibodies are also a crucial component of immune defence and cellular immunity was strongly correlated with the peak level of the antibody response. Furthermore, larger cellular responses appeared to protect against antibody ‘waning’ over time, again suggesting the need to ensure that cellular immune responses are elicited in vaccine regimens, the UK CIC said.

“Understanding what constitutes effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is extremely important, both to allow us to understand how susceptible individuals are to reinfection and to help us develop more effective covid-19 vaccines," Professor Paul Moss, UK CIC, lead from University of Birmingham, said.

The size of T cell response differed between individuals, being considerably (50%) higher in people who had experienced symptomatic disease at the time of infection six months previously.

It is possible that heightened cellular immunity might provide increased protection against re-infection in people with initial symptomatic infection, or that asymptomatic individuals are simply able to fight off the virus without the need to generate a large immune response, the study said.

“Interestingly, we found that cellular immunity is stronger at this time point in those people who had symptomatic infection compared with asymptomatic cases. We now need more research to find out if symptomatic individuals are better protected against reinfection in the future," Moss said.

This is promising news—if natural infection with the virus can elicit a robust T cell response then this may mean that a vaccine could do the same, Professor Fiona Watt, executive chair of the Medical Research Council, part of UKRI, said.

Globally, scientists have been studying the immunity response among people infected with covid-19. A recent study published in the Science Journal also showed that people infected with covid-19 were found to have antibodies for five months. Similarly, the results of two recent studies, published in the journal Science Immunology showed that people who survive a Covid-19 infection continue to produce protective antibodies against key parts of the virus for at least three to four months after developing their first symptoms.

