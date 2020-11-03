UK study finds cellular immunity in non-hospitalised Covid cases at 6 months

“T cell responses were present in all individuals at six months after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The cellular immune response was directed against a range of proteins from the virus, including the Spike protein that is being used in most vaccine studies," UK CIC said in a statement. “However, comparable immunity was present against additional proteins, such as nucleoprotein, which suggests that these may be of value for incorporation in future vaccine protocols. This indicates that a robust cellular memory against the virus persists for at least six months," it said.