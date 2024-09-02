UK Suspends 30 Arms Licenses to Israel Citing Risk of Law Breach

The UK will suspend around 30 of 350 arms licenses to Israel after concluding the use of British components in Gaza risks violating international humanitarian law, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Published2 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
The UK will suspend around 30 of 350 arms licenses to Israel after concluding the use of British components in Gaza risks violating international humanitarian law, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. 

Licenses covering components used in F-16 fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones and naval systems, as well as items which facilitate ground targeting are among those suspended, Lammy told the House of Commons on Monday. The decision follows a review of the UK arms exports regime, which grants permits to defense firms making military equipment for Israel. The UK government does not directly send Israel weapons, unlike the US. 

“The assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said. 

He said the suspension does not amount to an arms embargo and won’t have a material impact on Israel’s security. He said the government has not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law. 

While the UK provides less than 1% of Israel’s weapons and is not a state supplier, the Labour government — and the Conservative one before it — have come under increasing pressure to review arms exports.

The move comes after the now governing party suffered some shock losses during its landslide general election victory two months ago, as Labour candidates in areas with large Muslim populations were ousted over Keir Starmer’s staunch backing for Israel in the conflict in Gaza. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
