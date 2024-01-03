UK teen virtually ‘gang-raped’ in metaverse game, cops begin probe
British Police are investigating an alleged gang rape case in a virtual reality game involving a 16-year-old girl's avatar. The incident raises concerns about pursuing virtual offenses while dealing with a backlog of real rape cases.
In the first of its kind involving metaverse, British Police are investigating an alleged gang rape case that took place in a virtual reality game after the avatar or digital character of a 16-year-old girl was sexually attacked by online strangers, The New York Post reported.