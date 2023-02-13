UK: Thanked by Queen for Covid service, Indian man now faces deportation. Read here
- The 42-year-old, Vimal Pandya, lost a hearing at the immigration tribunal recently and is now said to be in talks with his lawyers for a way forward.
A residents’ group from south-east London has pledged to fight on after a “beloved community member" lauded by the late Queen’s representative for his services over the COVID pandemic lost a legal visa battle and now faces deportation to India.
