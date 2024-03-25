UK to announces £200 million boost for nuclear deterrent programme, will invest in civil nuclear industry
The UK government will partner with companies such as BAE Systems, Babcock, and Rolls-Royce and EDF, to invest at least £763 million by 2030 in skills, jobs and education, as per a statement from PM Rishi Sunak's office
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on March 25 announce £200 million ($252 million) of public investment to boost the UK's nuclear deterrent programme and its civil nuclear industry, which the government says will support 40,000 expected new jobs.
