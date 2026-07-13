UK unveils plan to ban Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, supporters will face 14 years in jail

The UK government on Monday announced plans to ban Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under new national security legislation aimed at tackling foreign state-backed threats, with anyone found supporting or assisting designated groups facing up to 14 years in prison.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the proposed law, which is set to be introduced in Parliament this week, will give authorities powers to target organisations linked to hostile foreign states.

"Anyone found supporting or assisting these groups will now face up to 14 years in prison," Starmer said.

IRGC among three groups designated Alongside the IRGC, the legislation will designate proxies and volunteers of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, as well as the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), an Iran-linked group accused of carrying out a series of attacks against Jewish properties in London.