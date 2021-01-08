UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday

UK to clear Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 04:47 PM IST
- The US company’s shot would be the third vaccine approved in the UK as the country ramps up immunizations against the fast-spreading pandemic
- Doses were not expected to be delivered until later this year
The U.K. is reviewing Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine on an accelerated timetable and is poised to authorize it for emergency use as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.
The U.S. company’s shot would be the third vaccine approved in the U.K. as the country ramps up immunizations against the fast-spreading pandemic. Doses were not expected to be delivered until later this year.
AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine won U.K. clearance late last month. That followed authorization of another vaccine, from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in early December. The European Union and the U.S. have also cleared the Moderna vaccine.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
